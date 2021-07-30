Advertisement

DQ Pigskin Preview: Whitley County Colonels

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Colonels enter the 2021 season with new leadership in the drivers’ seat.

“He’s bringing the program in the right direction and I think the younger group is going to step up and be good for us,” said senior linebacker Brian Lech.

Zeke Eier enters his first season at Whitley County after six years as an assistant at Cumberlands.

”Right now we’re just talking about representing the community in the right way and those characteristics that I’ve talked about so we’ve been working really hard in the weight room trying to get better each and every day. Be blue-collar tough guys play the right way and just establishing a culture that could be sustainable for a long time,” said Coach Eier.

The Colonels start their season on the road at Perry Central on August 20.

DATEOPPONENT
Aug. 20@ Perry Central
Aug. 27Corbin
Sep. 3@ Harlan County
Sep. 17Bell County
Sep. 24Pulaski County
Oct. 1Collins
Oct. 8@ Southwestern
Oct. 15North Laurel
Oct. 22@ South Laurel
Oct. 29@ Danville

