DQ Pigskin Preview: Whitley County Colonels

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Colonels enter the 2021 season with new leadership in the drivers’ seat.

“He’s bringing the program in the right direction and I think the younger group is going to step up and be good for us,” said senior linebacker Brian Lech.

Zeke Eier enters his first season at Whitley County after six years as an assistant at Cumberlands.

”Right now we’re just talking about representing the community in the right way and those characteristics that I’ve talked about so we’ve been working really hard in the weight room trying to get better each and every day. Be blue-collar tough guys play the right way and just establishing a culture that could be sustainable for a long time,” said Coach Eier.

The Colonels start their season on the road at Perry Central on August 20.

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 20 @ Perry Central Aug. 27 Corbin Sep. 3 @ Harlan County Sep. 17 Bell County Sep. 24 Pulaski County Oct. 1 Collins Oct. 8 @ Southwestern Oct. 15 North Laurel Oct. 22 @ South Laurel Oct. 29 @ Danville

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.