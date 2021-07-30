Advertisement

DQ Pigskin Preview: Phelps Hornets

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PHELPS, Ky. (WYMT) - In the Tug Valley, the Phelps Hornets look to overcome a difficult district lineup.

“I think we just need to get a better mentality, keep our team chemistry up. I think if we do those two things better this year and focus on them we can win a lot more ball games,” said senior lineman Kenseth Ratliff.

The Hornets were only able to score one win last year, finishing 1-7. Going into 2021 the team is down ten starters.

“we have some kids with a lot of heart and hopefully we’ll be the most physical team on the field because these kids are pretty physical. they don’t care to come hit, they don’t care to come block, they don’t care to come tackle. if we just do that and execute our plays, we’ll be just fine,” said head coach Andrew West, entering his third season.

The Hornets kick off their season hosting Pineville on August 20.

DATEOPPONENT
Aug. 20Pineville
Aug. 29East Ridge (Pike County Bowl)
Sep. 3Prestonsburg
Sep. 10@ Hurley (VA)
Sep. 17Tug Valley (WV)
Sep. 24Betsy Layne
Oct. 8@ Hazard
Oct. 15@ Pikeville
Oct. 22Sayre
Oct. 29@ Tolsia (WV)

