Advertisement

Dementia cases projected to triple by 2050

(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Alzheimer’s Association has announced global dementia cases are projected to triple by 2050 due to anticipated trends in smoking, high body mass index, and high blood sugar.

This would increase the prevalence of the disease by 6.8 million cases.

Meanwhile, trends in global education access are expected to decrease dementia prevalence worldwide by 6.2 million cases by the year 2050.

Both determinations were made according to new global prevalence data reported at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference® (AAIC®) 2021 in Denver.

There are also new data finding an association between COVID and long-term cognitive dysfunction, which could accelerate Alzheimer’s.

Katie McDonough, Director of Program & Services for the Southeast Virginia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, says more research is needed, but symptoms of COVID like brain fog and lost of smell and taste were concerning.

“The findings do suggest that people who have had COVID-19 may have an acceleration of Alzheimer’s-related pathology,” says McDonough, who says people should be taking precautions now to ensure they don’t get severe symptoms from COVID, like getting vaccinated.

Another tip; keeping up with your cardiovascular health, and staying in contact with their doctors if you begin experiencing symptoms of cognitive decline.

McDonough says much of Alzheimer’s prevention is centered around heart health, blood pressure, and healthy cholesterol levels.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clay County 6pm
Eastern Kentucky counties see large increase in COVID-19 cases
Soaky Mountain shooting
One dead, two arrested following Soaky Mountain shooting
Corbin School of Innovation Montessori Program
Back to School: Opening dates for local school districts
Missing endangered child
Missing Tennessee teens found safe, father’s message “monitor your kids a lot closer”
Some school officials are choosing to follow CDC recommendations while others are not.
‘We want our students to be safe’: Eastern Kentucky School Districts face decision prior to classes beginning

Latest News

Dogs walking on hot pavement can cause blistering on their paw pads which can lead to infections.
Pavement can be 50 degrees hotter than air, beware of letting dogs walk on it
Two weeks left for eligible Kentuckians to apply before June 23 deadline
Gov. Beshear: Additional FEMA Staff Available to Help Kentuckians Apply for Federal Disaster Assistance
Compassion Pediatrics in Pikeville hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony this Wednesday.
‘I take this very personally’: Pediatric office hosts ribbon-cutting in Pike County
Healthcare workers distribute the vaccine at UK's Vaccine Clinic.
Emergency physician debunks rumors surrounding COVID-19 vaccine
TJ Regional Health reminds everyone that January is Cervical awareness month
TJ Regional Health: January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month