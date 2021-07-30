Advertisement

Cade Cunningham selected first overall by Detroit Pistons in NBA Draft

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham (2) brings...
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham (2) brings the ball up the court during the second half of the NCAA college basketball game against Kansas in Stillwater, Okla. The Detroit Pistons won the NBA draft lottery on Tuesday night, June 22, 2021 grabbing the No. 1 pick in the July 29 draft and presumably the chance to select Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham. If the Pistons keep the pick, it'll be the first time they select No. 1 overall since taking Bob Lanier in 1970.(AP Photo/Mitch Alcala, File)(Mitch Alcala | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With the first pick of the NBA Draft, the Detriot Pistons have selected Cade Cunningham from Oklahoma State.

The 6′8″ point guard was named Big 12 Player of the Year and a consensus All-American. He led the Big 12 in scoring with 20.1 points per game while also ranking in the top 10 in rebounding (6.2, ninth), field goal percentage (.438, eighth) and free throw percentage (.846, third).

The Pistons finished 20-52 during the past season.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) delivers his Team Kentucky update on July 22, 2021.
Gov. Beshear announces more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 12 red counties now in the mountains
Bobcat spotted in Warren County
Bobcat caught on camera in Warren Co. subdivision in broad daylight
Lt. Chris Van Brackel with the Lexington Police Department confirmed to WKYT that a small plane...
Two taken to hospital after small plane crashes in Lexington
Logging accident reported in Boyd County, Kentucky
Man dies in logging accident
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Ten mountain counties in the red zone as Gov. Beshear announces more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Latest News

DQ Pigskin Preview: Estill County Engineers
Three Southeastern Conference football powers will give a preview of their football teams this...
Southeastern Conference officially extends invitation to Texas and Oklahoma
Cody Andreychuk named UPike Baseball Head Coach
Cody Andreychuk named UPike Baseball Head Coach
DQ Pigskin Preview: Floyd Central Jaguars