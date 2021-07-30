Cade Cunningham selected first overall by Detroit Pistons in NBA Draft

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With the first pick of the NBA Draft, the Detriot Pistons have selected Cade Cunningham from Oklahoma State.

The 6′8″ point guard was named Big 12 Player of the Year and a consensus All-American. He led the Big 12 in scoring with 20.1 points per game while also ranking in the top 10 in rebounding (6.2, ninth), field goal percentage (.438, eighth) and free throw percentage (.846, third).

The Pistons finished 20-52 during the past season.

