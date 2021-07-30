Advertisement

Brandon Boston picked 51st overall by the Los Angeles Clippers

Kentucky guard Brandon Boston Jr. (3) shoots the ball against LSU at Rupp Arena on Jan. 23,...
Kentucky guard Brandon Boston Jr. (3) shoots the ball against LSU at Rupp Arena on Jan. 23, 2021, in Lexington, Ky.(Kentucky Athletics)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - With the 51st pick in the NBA Draft, Brandon Boston has been selected by New Orleans Pelicans after a proposed trade with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Boston was then acquired by the Los Angeles Clippers in a deal, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

In his freshman season at UK, Boston started 24 of 25 games with a total 287 points.

