Brandon Boston picked 51st overall by the Los Angeles Clippers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - With the 51st pick in the NBA Draft, Brandon Boston has been selected by New Orleans Pelicans after a proposed trade with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Boston was then acquired by the Los Angeles Clippers in a deal, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

In his freshman season at UK, Boston started 24 of 25 games with a total 287 points.

