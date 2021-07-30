Advertisement

Bee swarm from 100-pound hive leaves 1 dead, several injured

One person is dead, and others injured after a massive bee swarm in Arizona.
One person is dead, and others injured after a massive bee swarm in Arizona.(North Fire District via Facebook)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARANA, Ariz. (Gray News) - One person is dead, and others are injured after a massive bee swarm in Arizona.

First responders were called to the scene around noon on Thursday, according to a post from the Northwest Fire District.

A massive open hive, believed to have weighed about 100 pounds, was found in a tree near the scene of the swarm.

It’s believed that three people, who were passing by the area, were stung more than 100 times, according to an AP report. They were given medical treatment and the Northwest Fire District reported one of the victims later died as a result of his injuries.

The fire protection service reported three of its firefighters were also stung while responding. One was stung 60 times and was hospitalized. He has since been released. The other 2 didn’t need medical treatment.

Traffic was blocked as emergency personnel removed the bees, according to KOLD-TV. The Marana Police Department later reported bee handlers had removed the hive and killed a majority of the bees.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Thursday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced a recommendation for everyone inside...
Kentucky’s COVID-19 positivity rate tops 8.5% as Gov. Beshear announces more than 1,600 new cases Thursday
Police lights.
Police: Collision shuts down US-23 in Prestonsburg
Missing endangered child
Missing Tennessee teens found safe
Latest Severe Weather Outlook as of 9:00 p.m. EDT, July 29, 2021.
Strong storms from the north moving in prompt Severe Weather Alert Day
Town of Pound Hall
Commonwealth’s Attorney: Charges withdrawn against 31 people due to termination of Pound Police Dept.

Latest News

On Thursday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced a recommendation for everyone inside...
Kentucky’s positivity rate approaches 9% as Gov. Beshear reports more than 1,600 COVID-19 cases again Friday
Sen. Carl Levin shows Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro around his office as he...
From 2014: Sen. Carl Levin cleans out his office
Walmart said it’s committed to investing nearly $1 billion over the next five years in about...
Walmart mandates vaccines for workers at headquarters
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft an NFL...
Judge agrees to destruction of Kraft massage parlor video
Shot at a Million
Governor Beshear announces the latest Shot at a Million sweepstakes winners