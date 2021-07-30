Back to School: Opening dates for local school districts
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Many students are returning to the classroom over the next few weeks. Below are the opening dates for school districts in our area:
August 4
Jenkins Independent Schools
Letcher County Schools
Martin County Schools
Norton City Schools
August 5
Bell County School District
Clay County Public Schools
Estill County Schools
Hazard Independent Schools
Lee County Public Schools
Middlesboro Independent Schools
Wise County Public Schools
August 6
Pineville Independent School District
August 9
Campbell County Public Schools
Claiborne County Schools
Dickenson County Public Schools
August 10
Lee County School District
Wolfe County Schools
August 11
Breathitt County Schools
East Bernstadt Independent School District
Johnson County Schools
Knott County School District
Knox County Public Schools
Laurel County School District
Lawrence County Schools
Leslie County Schools
Magoffin County Schools
Perry County Schools
Pulaski County School District
Science Hill Independent School District
Somerset Independent Schools
Whitley County School District
August 12
Barbourville Independent Schools
Jackson County Public Schools
Jackson Independent School District
Owsley County School District
Pike County Schools
August 16
Buchanan County Public Schools
August 17
Powell County Schools
August 18
Harlan County Schools
August 19
Corbin Independent Schools
McCreary County School District
Pikeville Independent Schools
Rowan County Schools
Wayne County Schools (KY)
Wayne County Schools (WV)
August 25
Morgan County Schools
Rockcastle County Schools
Williamsburg Independent Schools
August 26
Logan County Schools
August 30
Floyd County Schools
September 7
Mingo County Schools
