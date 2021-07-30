Back to School: Opening dates for local school districts

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Many students are returning to the classroom over the next few weeks. Below are the opening dates for school districts in our area:

August 4

Jenkins Independent Schools

Letcher County Schools

Martin County Schools

Norton City Schools

August 5

Bell County School District

Clay County Public Schools

Estill County Schools

Hazard Independent Schools

Lee County Public Schools

Middlesboro Independent Schools

Wise County Public Schools

August 6

Pineville Independent School District

August 9

Campbell County Public Schools

Claiborne County Schools

Dickenson County Public Schools

August 10

Lee County School District

Wolfe County Schools

August 11

Breathitt County Schools

East Bernstadt Independent School District

Johnson County Schools

Knott County School District

Knox County Public Schools

Laurel County School District

Lawrence County Schools

Leslie County Schools

Magoffin County Schools

Perry County Schools

Pulaski County School District

Science Hill Independent School District

Somerset Independent Schools

Whitley County School District

August 12

Barbourville Independent Schools

Jackson County Public Schools

Jackson Independent School District

Owsley County School District

Pike County Schools

August 16

Buchanan County Public Schools

August 17

Powell County Schools

August 18

Harlan County Schools

August 19

Corbin Independent Schools

McCreary County School District

Pikeville Independent Schools

Rowan County Schools

Wayne County Schools (KY)

Wayne County Schools (WV)

August 25

Morgan County Schools

Rockcastle County Schools

Williamsburg Independent Schools

August 26

Logan County Schools

August 30

Floyd County Schools

September 7

Mingo County Schools

