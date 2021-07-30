After early morning soaking, drier weather works in to end July

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some of us got quite a bit of rainfall as strong and severe thunderstorms moved through late on our Thursday night and early Friday morning. The good news is that we’ll begin to dry out and cool down heading into the weekend.

The Weekend Forecast

We’re continuing to watch skies slowly clear after our morning showers and we’ll eventually settle for partly cloudy skies as we head into the evening and overnight hours on our Friday and into Saturday. A rather comfortable evening leads into a comfortable night with mostly clear skies and lows in the lower 60s. Just have to watch for a bit of patchy fog on our Saturday morning.

Comparatively quiet weather days on the way for our Saturday and Sunday. We’ll start with a mix of sun and clouds for the day on Saturday before developing a few pop-up storms in the heat of the afternoon. Not everyone sees one and they won’t make too much of a widespread impact. Highs stay in the low 80s. We calm down overnight, back to near 60°.

Same thing, with perhaps a slightly larger chance for a stray storm in the afternoon, on Sunday. Highs stay in the upper 70s to near 80°. You know the drill with partly cloudy skies, patchy fog, and overnight lows near 65° or so.

Into Next Week...and August

We’ll start August out on a rather mild note, with highs in the beginning of the week only hovering around 80° or so. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with only stray chances for an afternoon shower or storm for much of the beginning of the week as small disturbances pivot through the mountains. Highs look to work back up to around average as we head into the late week, with middle 80s back by Thursday.

