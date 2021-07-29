Willing Hearts Inc. adds new clay art studio

CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Willing Hearts Inc. is a non-profit, charitable organization. This week they welcomed the new clay art studio with a grand opening celebration.

The organization holds the ‘Willing Hearts Empowerment Program’, which includes free classes for anyone that falls under the category of disabled, unemployed, low-income, and retired individuals. The class totals 18 hours, and if the students enjoy it, they can come back and start selling their work. 80% of the money will be held for these students and they will be able to use it towards bills and other things.

The new clay art studio offers classes and instruction in ceramics and canvas art. Nanci Cobb, the director of the clay art studio, and interns will be available for assistance. Director, Julie Pitts, believes this opening will be more than just an art studio and do big things for their community.

The clay art studio sits next door to the stained glass studio that teaches techniques for creating stained glass art and other forms of art glass. You can visit both studios and buy art work or put in an order to have something hand-made.

Everyone is welcome and walk-in guests can participate Tuesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Evenings and Saturdays are reserved for the guided canvas painting classes, private gatherings, parties, and guided clay art classes.

Information about the studio and upcoming classes can be found on the Willing Hearts Facebook page and by email at WillingHearts.Ceramics@yahoo.com.

