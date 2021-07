HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - According to a tweet from the SEC, university presidents have unanimously voted to extend an invitation of membership to Texas and Oklahoma.

NEWS | The @SEC Presidents & Chancellors voted unanimously Thursday to extend membership invitations to the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas to join the SEC effective July 1, 2025, with competition to begin in all sports for the 2025-26 academic year. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) July 29, 2021

The agreement begins July 1, 2025 allowing the schools to begin play in the 2025-26 season.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.