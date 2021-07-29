Pike County community receives federal funding to replace water tank

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Elkhorn City, a small community in Pike County, is getting a big upgrade to its water system. According to city officials, the small town has used the same water tank to provide for its nearly 600 customers for around 25 to 30 years. Now, the tank has slowly started to dilapidate.

“Even the top of it is really flimsy like you can’t even walk on it,” said Elkhorn City Mayor Mike Taylor. “The tank is real flexible now.”

City officials say they have evaluated the situation and the best course of action would be to simply replace the tank.

“We did an evaluation of the total cost of the remediation work,” said City Engineer for Elkhorn City David Sanders. “Trying to find a route to replace the tank would be a much better service to the community than to rehabilitate the existing tank.”

On Wednesday, July 21st, Congressman Hal Rogers and Senator Mitch McConnell announced that $2 million dollars would be given to Eastern and Southern Kentucky communities who may need updates or repairs to their fresh water and wastewater systems. $457,500 of that amount has gone to Elkhorn City to help with the replacement of the 200,000-gallon water tank.

“We’re proposing the new tank to be the same dimension of 200,000 gallons, but it’s going to be narrower and higher,” said Sanders. “It’ll be about 20 feet higher so that those houses in higher elevation will still be able to get adequate water pressure.”

Officials hope the tank will remedy some of the issues homes and businesses have been facing, such as water pressure, but also are hoping to see other improvements.

“I think this will make our quality of water a lot better too when we put this in there,” said Taylor. “It’s been long overdue and we’ve needed it for a long time.”

Although there is not an exact timeframe of when the tank will be replaced, Mayor Mike Taylor says he does believe it will be prior to Christmas but stated that COVID has admittedly slowed the process. City Engineer David Sanders also wanted to ensure people that the tank is not a danger to public health but needed some regulatory maintenance that would have been more expensive than replacing the tank altogether.

