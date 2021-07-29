Multiple businesses show up for job fair hosted in Harlan County

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A job fair in Harlan County was hosted by multiple county agencies on Thursday.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley said ten businesses were at the event.

Job seekers had the opportunity to learn more about what those businesses offer. People even had the chance to learn about the technical programs offered by local colleges.

“That have not only competitive wage packages, but also benefit packages that people could find a career right here in Harlan County,” said Mosley. “There are multiple available jobs right here with good pay.”

Mosley said at the height of the pandemic, the county’s unemployment rate was nearing 19%, but now it is a little more than eight percent.

