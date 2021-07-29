Advertisement

Meeting planned to discuss future of dam on Elkhorn Creek in Scott County

The Great Crosssing Dam on the Elkhorn Creek is a popular location for kayakers. But with some recent concerns surrounding the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife-owned dam, a meeting will be held next week to discuss the future of the it.(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Great Crossing Dam is a place where people can come out and have fun on the water. But recently with some controversies and as the dam continues to age, its future is in question.

“There’s several benefits associated with keeping the dam and one would be improve safety, and low head dams are dangerous situations created by the hydraulics of the water going over the dam,” Environmental Section Chief Doug Dawson said. “It also improves the fisheries by restoring them back to the natural stream state. It also when you have natural flowing water and it’s not backed up by the dam it also improves water quality.”

The dam itself has been a spot where drownings have occurred in the past and everyone agrees that something, whether it be a fixing or removal, needs to be done. Unfortunately, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife does not have any extra funds at the moment for the project.

“As far as funding that’s kind of where we start at this meeting. Right now there isn’t any funding available and there could possibly be some funding with the infrastructure bill,” Dawson said.

Of course, this is all up in the air, but for some of the locals and people that come visit, they aren’t sure about the dam’s removal.

“I don’t think they should take it down, but if it helps the quality of water, it’s up to them I guess,” Visitor Chad Muller said.

Muller has been coming to the dam to fish, boat, and hike for eight years. He worries this may make less people come to the area.

“Maybe it might happen yeah, because the water is going to be up higher,” Muller said.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife will hold a community meeting on August 3 regarding the status of the Great Crossings Dam and its future.

The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. and they will also have a virtual meeting for those who can’t attend.

