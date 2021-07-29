Advertisement

Man accused of decapitating pet cat with machete facing charges

(WSAZ, WVRJ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is facing animal cruelty charges after confessing to officers he decapitated his pet cat and dismembered its body.

According to the South Charleston Police Department, they were called to the home along E Village Drive on July 20 for a welfare check requested by Gabriel Kekel’s sister.

Outside of the home, Kekel told officers he overdosed his cat, then removed its head and dismembered its body.

Kekel allowed officers inside his home and brought them three jars containing several animal body parts from the attic. One of the jars contained the cat’s head which he told officers he removed with a machete.

Kekel, 20, of South Charleston has been charged with cruelty to animals.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) delivers his Team Kentucky update on July 22, 2021.
Gov. Beshear announces more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 12 red counties now in the mountains
Bobcat spotted in Warren County
Bobcat caught on camera in Warren Co. subdivision in broad daylight
Lt. Chris Van Brackel with the Lexington Police Department confirmed to WKYT that a small plane...
Two taken to hospital after small plane crashes in Lexington
Logging accident reported in Boyd County, Kentucky
Man dies in logging accident
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Ten mountain counties in the red zone as Gov. Beshear announces more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Latest News

Baptist Health Corbin restricting visitation at hospital amid increasing COVID-19 case numbers
On Thursday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced a recommendation for everyone inside...
Kentucky’s COVID-19 positivity rate tops 8.5% as Gov. Beshear announces more than 1,600 new cases Thursday
The Great Crosssing Dam on the Elkhorn Creek is a popular location for kayakers. But with some...
Meeting planned to discuss future of dam on Elkhorn Creek in Scott County
Multiple businesses show up for job fair hosted in Harlan County
Multiple businesses show up for job fair hosted in Harlan County
Gov. Beshear says he will provide weekly updates on various issues on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Governor Beshear holds weekly Team Kentucky news conference