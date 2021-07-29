Advertisement

Lexington church hopes to have first in-person service in more than a year

Consolidated Baptist Church is focused on keeping people safe when in person services resume...
Consolidated Baptist Church is focused on keeping people safe when in person services resume this Sunday.(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington church hopes to have its first in-person service in more than a year.

Consolidated Baptist Church is focused on keeping people safe when in-person services resume this Sunday.

Like other churches, Consolidated has wrestled with the idea of when to open doors. The church has held virtual services for more than a year.

Pastor Richard Gaines says reaction has been mixed among the congregation. Some members are eager to return whereas others are choosing to remain home.

Other churches in the area have decided to cancel in person services due to rising COVID-19 cases. Gaines says Consolidated has put protocols in place and is hoping for the best.

“We’ve been monitoring this all the way through, in touch with the governor’s office and other clergy around town, and this country to get the complete picture,” Gaines said. “We’ve made the decision that now would be a good time. But, at the same time, we are not pushing aside the science.”

The church will hold two in person services this Sunday. To attend, people must register. Everyone, including those vaccinated, must wear a mask.

Pastor Gaines says each service will make room for up to 300 people, that’s about a third of the church’s capacity.

Pastor Gaines says the church is prepared to cancel in person services if necessary.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) delivers his Team Kentucky update on July 22, 2021.
Gov. Beshear announces more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 12 red counties now in the mountains
Bobcat spotted in Warren County
Bobcat caught on camera in Warren Co. subdivision in broad daylight
Lt. Chris Van Brackel with the Lexington Police Department confirmed to WKYT that a small plane...
Two taken to hospital after small plane crashes in Lexington
Logging accident reported in Boyd County, Kentucky
Man dies in logging accident
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Ten mountain counties in the red zone as Gov. Beshear announces more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Latest News

Baptist Health Corbin restricting visitation at hospital amid increasing COVID-19 case numbers
On Thursday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced a recommendation for everyone inside...
Kentucky’s COVID-19 positivity rate tops 8.5% as Gov. Beshear announces more than 1,600 new cases Thursday
The Great Crosssing Dam on the Elkhorn Creek is a popular location for kayakers. But with some...
Meeting planned to discuss future of dam on Elkhorn Creek in Scott County
Multiple businesses show up for job fair hosted in Harlan County
Multiple businesses show up for job fair hosted in Harlan County
Gov. Beshear says he will provide weekly updates on various issues on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Governor Beshear holds weekly Team Kentucky news conference