Lexington church hopes to have first in-person service in more than a year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington church hopes to have its first in-person service in more than a year.

Consolidated Baptist Church is focused on keeping people safe when in-person services resume this Sunday.

Like other churches, Consolidated has wrestled with the idea of when to open doors. The church has held virtual services for more than a year.

Pastor Richard Gaines says reaction has been mixed among the congregation. Some members are eager to return whereas others are choosing to remain home.

Consolidated Baptist Church plans to resume in person services this Sunday at limited capacity. Pastor Gaines says protocols will be in place to keep people safe. More details at noon and later. pic.twitter.com/GsunZk7vcm — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) July 29, 2021

Other churches in the area have decided to cancel in person services due to rising COVID-19 cases. Gaines says Consolidated has put protocols in place and is hoping for the best.

“We’ve been monitoring this all the way through, in touch with the governor’s office and other clergy around town, and this country to get the complete picture,” Gaines said. “We’ve made the decision that now would be a good time. But, at the same time, we are not pushing aside the science.”

The church will hold two in person services this Sunday. To attend, people must register. Everyone, including those vaccinated, must wear a mask.

Pastor Gaines says each service will make room for up to 300 people, that’s about a third of the church’s capacity.

Pastor Gaines says the church is prepared to cancel in person services if necessary.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.