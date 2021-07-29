Advertisement

Lee County Man Indicted for Unemployment Insurance Fraud

By Claudette Enriquez
Jul. 29, 2021
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - One man in Lee County is facing serious charges by Attorney General Daniel Cameron for defrauding the Kentucky Unemployment Insurance program.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on Thursday an investigation by his Department of Criminal Investigations led to Shaun Caudill, 35, of Beattyville.

Caudill faces two charges by the Franklin County Grand Jury - one for count of Theft or Identity of Another (a Class D Felony) and one count of False Statement or Misrepresentation to Receive Benefits Over $1,000 (a Class D Felony).

The Attorney General’s Office is involved in ongoing investigations related to unemployment insurance fraud. Kentuckians who are victims of unemployment insurance fraud or identity theft should report it immediately to the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance by visiting https://secure.kentucky.gov/FormServices/UI/Fraud.

The Attorney General’s Office also maintains a website to assist Kentuckians who suspect their identity has been compromised. The website is available here.

