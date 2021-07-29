Advertisement

Kentucky’s COVID-19 positivity rate tops 8.5% as Gov. Beshear announces more than 1,600 new cases Thursday

On Thursday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced a recommendation for everyone inside Kentucky schools to wear masks.
On Thursday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced a recommendation for everyone inside Kentucky schools to wear masks.(Courtesy: WAVE 3 News)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s positivity rate climbs once again as Governor Beshear announces more than 1,600 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. That is in addition to his Team Kentucky update Thursday afternoon where the Governor elaborated on new mask guidance for schools this fall.

Specifically, the governor announced 1,618 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total case number to 481,001.

328 of Thursday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 608 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 189 in the ICU. 82 patients remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate climbed to 8.55%, making it the the 33rd consecutive day with an increase in the positivity rate.

Gov. Beshear also announced two deaths Thursday, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,327.

2,291,046 Kentuckians have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 7,175,647 tests have been administered thus far.

As of Thursday, 40 of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including 12 in the mountains: Bell, Clay, Floyd, Jackson, Knott, Knox, Leslie, Laurel, Letcher, Perry, Pulaski, and Whitley. Five of the top six counties in the state with the highest incidence rates are all in Eastern Kentucky, with Clay County leading the state with an incidence rate of 113.4 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

