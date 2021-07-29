Advertisement

Kentucky group begins 4-day, 400 mile bike ride to honor fallen first responders

The Kentucky Brotherhood Ride aims to remember first responders who lost their lives in the...
The Kentucky Brotherhood Ride aims to remember first responders who lost their lives in the line of duty.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - First responders from across the commonwealth, and the nation, headed out Thursday morning on a 400 mile bike ride.

The Kentucky Brotherhood Ride aims to remember first responders who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The four-day journey started at the Georgetown Fire Department with the unveiling of Jacobs Drive, in honor of former Battalion Chief Johnnie Jacobs.

[You can stay up to date with the Kentucky Brotherhood Ride here.]

Jacobs died in January 2020 after a long battle with lung disease. A disease believed to have begun from breathing in smoke and chemicals while protecting his community.

He left behind his wife and children, who were in attendance at the ceremony.

For the Kentucky Brotherhood Riders, inspiration comes from heroes like Johnnie, as they push through one mile at a time.

“We may suffer a bit but the ultimate price of losing your family and families who’ve lost their loved ones, that pain will never go away,” rider Brent Billings said.

All the bike riders are wearing the same jersey, with a list of names on the back of first responders in Kentucky who’ve lost their lives. A reminder of the true meaning of the ride.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) delivers his Team Kentucky update on July 22, 2021.
Gov. Beshear announces more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 12 red counties now in the mountains
Bobcat spotted in Warren County
Bobcat caught on camera in Warren Co. subdivision in broad daylight
Lt. Chris Van Brackel with the Lexington Police Department confirmed to WKYT that a small plane...
Two taken to hospital after small plane crashes in Lexington
Logging accident reported in Boyd County, Kentucky
Man dies in logging accident
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Ten mountain counties in the red zone as Gov. Beshear announces more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Latest News

FCS
Floyd County Schools close summer programs early after health department suggestions - 6pm
Two women wear masks outside of a store.
Ky. businesses weighing decision of masking up again
Rand Paul in the WAVE 3 News studios
Newspaper claims Sen. Rand Paul fined for improperly handling contributions
The Challenger Learning Center and their interns the Steam Team are launching an online show...
The Challenger Learning Center prepares to debut online show
Church group from Illinois constructing a house in Hazard.
Church group in Hazard to build home