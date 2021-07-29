Kentucky group begins 4-day, 400 mile bike ride to honor fallen first responders

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - First responders from across the commonwealth, and the nation, headed out Thursday morning on a 400 mile bike ride.

The Kentucky Brotherhood Ride aims to remember first responders who lost their lives in the line of duty.

It kicked off at the Georgetown Fire Department after the unveiling of Jacobs Drive, named after Johnnie Jacobs who died in 2020 of lung disease.



The four-day journey started at the Georgetown Fire Department with the unveiling of Jacobs Drive, in honor of former Battalion Chief Johnnie Jacobs.

Jacobs died in January 2020 after a long battle with lung disease. A disease believed to have begun from breathing in smoke and chemicals while protecting his community.

He left behind his wife and children, who were in attendance at the ceremony.

For the Kentucky Brotherhood Riders, inspiration comes from heroes like Johnnie, as they push through one mile at a time.

“We may suffer a bit but the ultimate price of losing your family and families who’ve lost their loved ones, that pain will never go away,” rider Brent Billings said.

All the bike riders are wearing the same jersey, with a list of names on the back of first responders in Kentucky who’ve lost their lives. A reminder of the true meaning of the ride.

