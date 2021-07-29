Advertisement

Hot day leads into Severe Weather Alert Day tonight

Storm Prediction Center's Day 1 Severe Weather Outlook for Thursday evening, July 29, 2021.
Storm Prediction Center's Day 1 Severe Weather Outlook for Thursday evening, July 29, 2021.(WYMT Weather)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been a little bit since we’ve seen widespread rain around these parts, but that looks to be on the way as we head into tonight. Additionally, that widespread rain could come with some thunderstorms, that’s why we’ve called a WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Our focus tonight will be on a cluster of thunderstorms developing to our north. These look to move in as we head into the late evening hours. These storms will likely be along a line ahead of a frontal boundary. Some of these storms could be on the strong side with the potential for some heavy rain and damaging winds. In fact, part of the area has been placed in a two-out-of-five Slight Risk for severe weather, with much of the rest of the area in a one-out-of-five Marginal Risk. These storms will cool us off, however, as we settle near 70° for an overnight low.

Improvements come for Friday as our frontal boundary works through. Showers will be possible throughout the morning until about midday, before a slow clearing trend works in for Friday night. The cloud cover and slow clearing will keep highs around the middle 80s for the afternoon with overnight lows in the middle to upper 60s as we dodge some patchy dense fog.

The Weekend and Beyond

Not too different from the typical summer forecast out there for the weekend. Our frontal boundary will get hung up not too far away, and weak disturbances interacting with it will give us chances for a few pop-up storms, with the best chance working in on Sunday. Highs stay milder, and actually below average for the weekend, only topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Below average temperatures look to continue into the work week as a mix of sun and clouds will allow temperatures to get up into the lower 80s before a spotty storm or two cools us off.

