Advertisement

Gov. Justice announces vaccine booster trial

Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice holds press conference(WSAZ, West Virginia Governor's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new vaccine booster study will begin immediately in the State of West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday.

During a press conference, the governor said his administration has learned that antibodies used to fight the coronavirus may have diminished for those who were vaccinated early on in the pandemic.

Officials say this is mainly directed at those who are 60 years of age and older and received the Pfizer vaccine.

Gov. Justice says a trial called “The Booster Battlefield Assessment” for a booster shot for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will begin immediately.

The trial will be voluntary.

According to the governor, the trial’s goal is to help health experts gain data on antibodies.

Thursday, the governor reported that 100 cases of the delta variant have been confirmed in the state.

The governor’s medical advisers do believe the number of delta variant cases in the state will get “significantly worse” over the next few weeks.

“We do not want to be alarmists. We are not ready to move forward with mandating masks or anything like that. We will absolutely always be open to be evaluating and will adjust what we do,” said Gov. Justice.

The governor also says he is directing the task force to evaluate all PPE levels across the state and to look at hospital staffing and bed availability. He is also directing the task force to focus on nursing home staffing and preventative measures.

As of Thursday, 147 people are hospitalized in connection with COVID-19 in West Virginia.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) delivers his Team Kentucky update on July 22, 2021.
Gov. Beshear announces more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 12 red counties now in the mountains
Bobcat spotted in Warren County
Bobcat caught on camera in Warren Co. subdivision in broad daylight
Lt. Chris Van Brackel with the Lexington Police Department confirmed to WKYT that a small plane...
Two taken to hospital after small plane crashes in Lexington
Logging accident reported in Boyd County, Kentucky
Man dies in logging accident
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Ten mountain counties in the red zone as Gov. Beshear announces more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Latest News

Baptist Health Corbin restricting visitation at hospital amid increasing COVID-19 case numbers
On Thursday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced a recommendation for everyone inside...
Kentucky’s COVID-19 positivity rate tops 8.5% as Gov. Beshear announces more than 1,600 new cases Thursday
The Great Crosssing Dam on the Elkhorn Creek is a popular location for kayakers. But with some...
Meeting planned to discuss future of dam on Elkhorn Creek in Scott County
Multiple businesses show up for job fair hosted in Harlan County
Multiple businesses show up for job fair hosted in Harlan County
Gov. Beshear says he will provide weekly updates on various issues on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Governor Beshear holds weekly Team Kentucky news conference