Advertisement

Ford reinstates mask policy at Louisville plants

Beginning July 31, workers and visitors in Louisville's Ford plants will need to wear face masks.
Beginning July 31, workers and visitors in Louisville's Ford plants will need to wear face masks.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Employees and visitors in Louisville’s Ford plants will be required to wear face masks starting Saturday, July 31. The company protocol comes in response to the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant.

Ford began putting mask requirements back in place in select U.S. states after it determined there was an increase in cases in certain regions of the country, Ford spokesperson Kelli Felker said. For now, those states include Kentucky, Florida and Missouri.

“The health and safety of our workforce continues to be our top priority,” Felker said in a statement. “We will continue to evaluate COVID-19 case data to make further protocol changes.”

Felker said vaccinations are highly recommended for all Ford team members who are medically able.

Ford is also requiring its U.S. employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before traveling internationally for business to prevent risk of exposure to the virus.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) delivers his Team Kentucky update on July 22, 2021.
Gov. Beshear announces more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 12 red counties now in the mountains
Bobcat spotted in Warren County
Bobcat caught on camera in Warren Co. subdivision in broad daylight
Lt. Chris Van Brackel with the Lexington Police Department confirmed to WKYT that a small plane...
Two taken to hospital after small plane crashes in Lexington
Logging accident reported in Boyd County, Kentucky
Man dies in logging accident
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Ten mountain counties in the red zone as Gov. Beshear announces more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Latest News

Health officials get more aggressive with urging Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19,...
Number of new COVID cases grows around U.S.
Under the CDC's updated guidance, even vaccinated people in counties facing high or substantial...
Division over updated mask guidance
CDC announces new mask guidance.
CDC announces new mask guidance
Garth Brooks is offering vaccinations at his concert in Kansas City, Mo.
Garth Brooks to offer vaccines at his Kansas City concert
COVID-19 is running rampant in Florida.
Unvaccinated people are suffering inside a Fla. hospital