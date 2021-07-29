Advertisement

Floyd County Schools close summer programs early after health department suggestions

By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Floyd County Board of Education has decided to end the county’s numerous summer programs a week earlier than scheduled following suggestions from the Floyd County Health Department and a rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the region.

These summer programs sought to return students to in-person learning after many of them had not been back in class with their peers since the fall semester of 2020.

“For some of them getting back in the classroom has been pretty hard. Some of them hadn’t actually been back in person,” said Betsy Layne Elementary Assistant Principal Andrea Humphries. “It was a challenge for some of them and just to be able to start loving school again was our main goal.”

This left students, faculty, staff, and administrators craving more time in the classroom, but understandably concerned about the health and safety of their students.

“They don’t want to leave,” said Humphries. “They want to be here and they have begged to stay in summer school. It shows you that these students really want to be here.”

Administrators say the safety of their students is of utmost importance and they are thankful to have had the opportunity to teach this summer and build relationships with their students.

“We still got seven weeks of summer school in so we’re really grateful for that opportunity to get those in,” said Adam Middle School Assistant Principal Matt Moon. “Everything in our classrooms and our schools starts with relationships. Between student to student and the adults to the students. Those relationships build the bonds so that we’re able to have success in education.”

Officials with Floyd County Schools say they do plan to start with in-person classes on the district’s scheduled start date of August 30th unless state or federal mandates deem it to be unsafe.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) delivers his Team Kentucky update on July 22, 2021.
Gov. Beshear announces more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 12 red counties now in the mountains
Bobcat spotted in Warren County
Bobcat caught on camera in Warren Co. subdivision in broad daylight
Lt. Chris Van Brackel with the Lexington Police Department confirmed to WKYT that a small plane...
Two taken to hospital after small plane crashes in Lexington
Logging accident reported in Boyd County, Kentucky
Man dies in logging accident
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Ten mountain counties in the red zone as Gov. Beshear announces more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Latest News

(Source: Gray News)
Lee County Man Indicted for Unemployment Insurance Fraud
FCS
Floyd County Schools close summer programs early after health department suggestions - 6pm
Two women wear masks outside of a store.
Ky. businesses weighing decision of masking up again
Rand Paul in the WAVE 3 News studios
Newspaper claims Sen. Rand Paul fined for improperly handling contributions