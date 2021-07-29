Floyd County Schools close summer programs early after health department suggestions

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Floyd County Board of Education has decided to end the county’s numerous summer programs a week earlier than scheduled following suggestions from the Floyd County Health Department and a rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the region.

These summer programs sought to return students to in-person learning after many of them had not been back in class with their peers since the fall semester of 2020.

“For some of them getting back in the classroom has been pretty hard. Some of them hadn’t actually been back in person,” said Betsy Layne Elementary Assistant Principal Andrea Humphries. “It was a challenge for some of them and just to be able to start loving school again was our main goal.”

This left students, faculty, staff, and administrators craving more time in the classroom, but understandably concerned about the health and safety of their students.

“They don’t want to leave,” said Humphries. “They want to be here and they have begged to stay in summer school. It shows you that these students really want to be here.”

Administrators say the safety of their students is of utmost importance and they are thankful to have had the opportunity to teach this summer and build relationships with their students.

“We still got seven weeks of summer school in so we’re really grateful for that opportunity to get those in,” said Adam Middle School Assistant Principal Matt Moon. “Everything in our classrooms and our schools starts with relationships. Between student to student and the adults to the students. Those relationships build the bonds so that we’re able to have success in education.”

Officials with Floyd County Schools say they do plan to start with in-person classes on the district’s scheduled start date of August 30th unless state or federal mandates deem it to be unsafe.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.