Advertisement

First-ever Dollar Tree finally opens in Harlan County

The store will help employ 30 people in Eastern Kentucky
The store will help employ 30 people in Eastern Kentucky(none)
By Claudette Enriquez and Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A new store is in town at the Village Center Mall in Harlan: Dollar Tree. This new updated Dollar Tree will include a snack zone, diary and frozen food sections, and a craft area.

The store’s planned hours are: Monday - Saturday, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

The Dollar Tree store will help provide 30 people with jobs.

WYMT’s Dakota Makres will have more on this story beginning on Mountain News First at Four.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) delivers his Team Kentucky update on July 22, 2021.
Gov. Beshear announces more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 12 red counties now in the mountains
Lt. Chris Van Brackel with the Lexington Police Department confirmed to WKYT that a small plane...
Two taken to hospital after small plane crashes in Lexington
Bobcat spotted in Warren County
Bobcat caught on camera in Warren Co. subdivision in broad daylight
Logging accident reported in Boyd County, Kentucky
Man dies in logging accident
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Ten mountain counties in the red zone as Gov. Beshear announces more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Latest News

Gov. Beshear says he will provide weekly updates on various issues on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
WATCH: Governor Beshear holds weekly Team Kentucky news conference
Human remains discovered following Tazewell fire
Scammers have become more active during the pandemic.
IRS warns of child tax credit scams
A tsunami watch was issued for Hawaii following a large quake off Alaska
8.2 magnitude quake in Alaska’s Aleutian Chain generates small tsunami