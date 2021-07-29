First-ever Dollar Tree finally opens in Harlan County

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A new store is in town at the Village Center Mall in Harlan: Dollar Tree. This new updated Dollar Tree will include a snack zone, diary and frozen food sections, and a craft area.

The store’s planned hours are: Monday - Saturday, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

The Dollar Tree store will help provide 30 people with jobs.

