Advertisement

DQ Pigskin Preview: Floyd Central Jaguars

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANGLEY, Ky. (WYMT) - Without a winning season since their inception in 2017, the Floyd Central Jaguars are looking to make a comeback.

“I’m hoping we can get a full season in and we don’t have any interruptions like we did last year. We’re starting to get in the flow of things and getting to work on some things we didn’t get to last year, so hopefully we’ll have a pretty good season,” said head coach Shawn Hager, entering his fifth season at the helm.

The Jags were only able to play six games given protocols, winning over Hazard and Prestonsburg.

“It was really tough wearing the mask 24/7 but we worked through it, got her done,” said senior left guard Wesley Prater.

The roster is packing with upperclassmen talent, but led but three seniors eager for their last season in the gold and teal.

“We have put a lot of dedication in, a lot of work. We can, we can do pretty good,” said senior linebacker Connor Johnson.

Floyd Central kicks off the season on Aug. 20 on the road against East Ridge.

DATEOPPONENT
Aug. 20@ East Ridge
Aug. 27@ Perry Central
Sep. 3Shelby Valley
Sep. 10@ Leslie County
Sep. 17Prestonsburg
Sep. 24Pike Central
Oct. 1Belfry
Oct. 8@ Magoffin County
Oct. 22@ Lawrence County
Oct. 29Betsy Layne

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Ten mountain counties in the red zone as Gov. Beshear announces more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday
Missing 13-year-old
Missing person from Wilderness Road Campground
Lt. Chris Van Brackel with the Lexington Police Department confirmed to WKYT that a small plane...
Two taken to hospital after small plane crashes in Lexington
Bobcat spotted in Warren County
Bobcat caught on camera in Warren Co. subdivision in broad daylight
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
Summer Wells’ brothers taken by DCS, according to new report

Latest News

Cody Messer out as Barbourville boys’ basketball head coach
Cody Messer out as Barbourville boys’ basketball head coach
Perry Central looks to bounce back from a 3-6 season in 2020.
DQ Pigskin Preview: Perry Central Commodores
Randall Cobb returns to Green Bay
Winston Lee Letcher Central boys basketball head coach
Winston Lee named boy’s basketball coach at Jenkins Independent