DQ Pigskin Preview: Floyd Central Jaguars

LANGLEY, Ky. (WYMT) - Without a winning season since their inception in 2017, the Floyd Central Jaguars are looking to make a comeback.

“I’m hoping we can get a full season in and we don’t have any interruptions like we did last year. We’re starting to get in the flow of things and getting to work on some things we didn’t get to last year, so hopefully we’ll have a pretty good season,” said head coach Shawn Hager, entering his fifth season at the helm.

The Jags were only able to play six games given protocols, winning over Hazard and Prestonsburg.

“It was really tough wearing the mask 24/7 but we worked through it, got her done,” said senior left guard Wesley Prater.

The roster is packing with upperclassmen talent, but led but three seniors eager for their last season in the gold and teal.

“We have put a lot of dedication in, a lot of work. We can, we can do pretty good,” said senior linebacker Connor Johnson.

Floyd Central kicks off the season on Aug. 20 on the road against East Ridge.

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 20 @ East Ridge Aug. 27 @ Perry Central Sep. 3 Shelby Valley Sep. 10 @ Leslie County Sep. 17 Prestonsburg Sep. 24 Pike Central Oct. 1 Belfry Oct. 8 @ Magoffin County Oct. 22 @ Lawrence County Oct. 29 Betsy Layne

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.