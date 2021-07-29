DQ Pigskin Preview: Estill County Engineers

IRVINE, Ky. (WYMT) - With twelve senior leaders at the helm, the Estill County Engineers are focused on winning a district title.

“This group right here, we’ve had this goal on our minds since we were little kids. We played together for many many years and ever since we were little, we’ve been talking about this year and we know how good we can be,” said senior wide receiver Elliott Hardy.

The Engineers were only able to play four games in the 2020 season due to COVID-19 protocols, winning two.

“We’ve got a lot of experience coming back. They experienced some of the downs of last year but looking forward to experiencing the success we’re going to have this year,” said head coach Jordan Marcum.

The squad has one goal in mind for the 2021 season - winning a district title.

“We’re going in with a lot on our shoulders and we just want to do everything we can to get that district championship,” said Hardy.

The Engineers start their season on the road at Powell County on August 20.

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 20 @ Powell County Aug. 27 @ South Laurel Sep. 3 East Carter Sep. 10 @ Dayton Sep. 17 Harrison County Sep. 24 @ Rockcastle County Oct. 8 @ McCreary Central Oct. 15 Garrard County Oct. 22 Bell County Oct. 29 @ Casey County

