Cody Andreychuk named UPike Baseball Head Coach

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Director of Athletics Kelly Wells has announced Cody Andreychuk as Head Coach of UPIKE Baseball following an extensive search. Andreychuk comes to Pikeville after a three-year stint as Head Coach of Lindsey Wilson.

”I’m grateful for the opportunity to be the baseball coach at the University of Pikeville,” said Andreychuk, “I’d like to thank University President Dr. Burton Webb, Provost Werth, and Kelly Wells. I’d also like to thank my wife for being so supportive throughout my coaching career and helping make this possible. UPIKE is a first-class institution with a distinguished history in academics and athletics, I will do my part to uphold the tradition that makes UPIKE special.”

Andreychuk has spent the last four seasons with the Blue Raiders in Columbia, taking a position as assistant coach with the program in 2017-18 before becoming the head coach. In his three seasons at the reins, Andreychuk helped coach seven All-MSC athletes and a 2019-20 squad that was named an NAIA Scholar Team.

Before heading to Columbia, Andreychuk served on the UPIKE baseball staff as an assistant to former head coach Jim Pitt for the 2016 and 2017 seasons. The Bears’ 27 wins in 2017 are the most since 2001 and culminated in an appearance at the NAIA Final Site in Bowling Green, KY. Before UPIKE, Andreychuk spent a season as an Assistant Baseball Coach with the Hyannis Harbor Hawks in Cape Cod where he was in charge of hitting instruction and directed camp activities.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.