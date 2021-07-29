Advertisement

Church group in Hazard to build home

By Zak Hawke and WYMT
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A youth group from the First Presbyterian Church of Wilmette, Illinois, are spending a week in Hazard building an affordable home.

The group are responding to a challenge made years ago by the Housing Development Alliance to build a home in just one week. The affordable home will go to a local resident.

Aiding the project are a group of local, experienced carpenters and laborers.

Director of Youth Ministries, Scott McElhenie, feels good to be doing this work.

“We always come back and the biggest impact on us is getting to meet the people we’re serving,” he said.

In addition to bringing $15,000 to help with the costs, Scott brings a youth team looking to help. For one teen, Katie Miller, the opportunity is special.

“It’s just amazing. It’s so fulfilling. It really gives meaning and purpose to my life,” she said.

The youth group tries to do a different project each year. McElhenie says building a house has been on his bucket list for at least 15 years.

Before the group finishes their work they will have an opportunity to explore Eastern Kentucky when they take a trip to Red River Gorge for hiking and kayaking.

They expect to finish the house on time on Saturday before returning to Illinois.

