Advertisement

Bear cub burned in wildfire heals at California center

His name is Tamarack
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — An injured bear cub rescued after it suffered burns in a California wildfire is being nursed back to health at a wildlife center at Lake Tahoe.

Officials at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care have named the young male bear “Tamarack” after the fire that burned through the Sierra south of the lake and into Nevada.

The center’s animal care director says the cub is about 6 months old and was walking on his elbows because of burns on his paws.

A veterinarian wrapped his paws and gave him painkillers.

Officials said they’re working to get a skin treatment that will speed healing.

The center will likely keep the bear through winter and release him in the spring.

Donations for Tamarack can be made on the Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care Facebook page.

Precious baby💙 We know you are scared & in pain, but you are safe & we will do whatever it takes to help you! You...

Posted by Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, Inc. on Monday, July 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) delivers his Team Kentucky update on July 22, 2021.
Gov. Beshear announces more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 12 red counties now in the mountains
Lt. Chris Van Brackel with the Lexington Police Department confirmed to WKYT that a small plane...
Two taken to hospital after small plane crashes in Lexington
Bobcat spotted in Warren County
Bobcat caught on camera in Warren Co. subdivision in broad daylight
Logging accident reported in Boyd County, Kentucky
Man dies in logging accident
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Ten mountain counties in the red zone as Gov. Beshear announces more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Latest News

FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, July 13, 2019, actress Jodie Whittaker sits in the...
Who’s next? Jodie Whittaker to leave ‘Doctor Who’ in 2022
FILE - In this May 16, 2006 file photo former Washington Archbishop, Cardinal Theodore...
Ex-Cardinal McCarrick charged with sexually assaulting teen
FILE – This file image shows vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
FDA letting troubled COVID vaccine factory restart
Bear cub treated at California wildlife center