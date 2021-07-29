Baptist Health Corbin restricting visitation at hospital amid increasing COVID-19 case numbers

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - As the number of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky begins to increase due in part to the delta variant of the virus; Baptist Health Corbin is bringing back some visitation restrictions.

As of Wednesday, July 28th, the hospital is allowing only one visitor per patient with limited exceptions. Everyone will be asked COVID-19 screening questions and have their temperature taken when they enter the hospital.

Hospital President Anthony Powers addressed the changes, saying “We have seen a significant increase in the COVID positivity rate in our area. We are taking every precaution to keep our patients, visitors, and staff safe. We apologize for the inconvenience to our patients and their families, but we must keep patient and staff safety as our top priority.”

These restrictions will be in place until further notice.

