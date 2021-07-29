Another warm afternoon in store with stronger storms possible later tonight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is going to be another hot day across the mountains, but some stronger storms are possible later tonight.

Today through Friday

A mix of sunshine and clouds for Thursday will give way to some scattered showers and storms later this evening. Another scorcher is on tap as high temperatures top out in the lower-90s. The heat index could flirt with the triple digits in some spots, so be sure to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you have to be outdoors.

Some stronger storms are possible by Thursday night. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our northern counties under a Slight risk for severe weather. A Marginal risk extends south to near the Hal Rogers Parkway. The greatest threat looks to be from damaging winds, so stay weather aware and have a way to receive warnings.

By Friday, some leftover showers are possible during the morning, but we should begin to dry out by the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies return to the mountain with high temperatures topping out in the mid-80s.

Friday night is looking comfortable. We stay mostly dry under partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures dip down into the lower-60s.

The Weekend

Some scattered showers will stick around for the weekend and provide some heat relief.

On Saturday, we sit under mostly cloudy skies with some scattered showers possible towards the afternoon and evening. This will help lower our high temperatures as we only top out in the lower-80s.

More scattered showers and storms will be possible on Sunday. Again, high temperatures will be cooler as we only reach the lower-80s.

Next Week

This unsettled weather pattern looks to continue into the next work week.

A mix of sunshine and clouds could give way to a few stray showers during the afternoon and evening for Monday, Tuesday, and into Wednesday.

High temperatures for next week look to remain in the lower-80s with low temperatures reaching the lower-60s.

