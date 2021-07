JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - After four seasons at Letcher Central, Winston Lee will take over the boy’s basketball program at Jenkins Independent.

Lee went 45-64 in four seasons for the Cougars. He led them to the 53rd District title in 2020.

Jenkins finished with a record of 2-16 during the 2020-21 season.

