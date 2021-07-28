Advertisement

US Senate reaches National Guard reimbursement agreement as Ky. Guard prepares for cuts, canceled trainings

The Senate has passed a bill to reimburse the National Guard after more than 26,000 guardsmen were deployed to Washington, D.C. following the riots on Jan. 6.(Unsplash)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The United States Senate reached an agreement to reimburse the National Guard after over 26,000 guardsmen were deployed to Washington D.C. after rioters invaded the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The National Guard Bureau spent over $521 million to deploy the Guard.

The announcement on the $2.1 billion bipartisan agreement, called the Capitol Security Emergency Supplemental Appropriations bill, was announced by Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy on Twitter.

The legislation will impact more than 7,500 members of the Kentucky National Guard, paying back $521 million taken from the operations and training funds.

Kentucky National Guard Lt. Col. Stephen Martin said earlier in the day that the Guard was planning to slow down operations and cancel August and September drills if Congress could not agree on a reimbursement plan.

Martin said if those events were canceled, that would have meant pay cuts for many Kentuckians who rely on the extra paycheck.

“How’s that going to impact their lives, because some of the young soldiers really rely heavily on that money and healthcare?” Martin said. “I mean, it’s life or death, and some of these operations and trainings are important. It’s what keeps you alive.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

