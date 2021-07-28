Advertisement

Unexpected apology during Summer Wells prayer vigil

During a second prayer circle for the missing five-year-old, a woman apologizes for believing social media comments about the Wells family
Many surroundin Candus Bly during a prayer circle for her missing daughter Summer Wells.
Many surroundin Candus Bly during a prayer circle for her missing daughter Summer Wells.(WVLT)
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, another prayer circle for missing five-year-old Summer Wells was held at Borden Park in Kingsport. Before gathering around Summer’s mother in prayer, Synthia Bennett had something she wanted to get off her chest.

“I kind of fell victim to believing the family has something to do with this,” shared Bennett.

Bennett says she spent a lot of time on social media reading comments about the Wells family, causing her to believe that.

Attending the prayer circle with a change of heart, Bennett gave an apology to Candus Bly.

“I’m human and we read things, but it’s my choice if I choose to believe it or not. From here on out, let’s just find Summer Wells,” says Bennett.

Robin Lane, Summer’s Sabbath Day teacher says the Wells family is stepping away from social media, due to all of the harsh comments towards their family. Instead, they will be communicating to the public using their own website.

“It’s the family’s official website that they can go to and put up any information they want to share. It is not something that people can comment on, so it’s kind of a relief from all of the negativity and backlash,” says Lane.

With six weeks into the search for Summer, Lane is keeping he faith that the five-year-old will be returned back home with her family.

“She really does not talk very much, but when she talks she will! She can say anything she wants, especially to boss you around. Summer, if you’re watching this, you are so missed. You are loved and you would not believe the number of people out there looking for you. Jesus is with you. He will never leave you or forsake you, and we are going to find you and you are gonna come back home. Don’t lose hope little girl,” said Lane.

Another prayer circle will be held for Summer at 6 p.m. on August 14th at Borden Park in Kingsport .

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Ten mountain counties in the red zone as Gov. Beshear announces more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
Summer Wells’ brothers taken by DCS, according to new report
A truck drove into a home in the Combs area of Perry County Monday evening.
Truck drives into home in Combs
Missing 13-year-old
Missing person from Wilderness Road Campground
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the state has seen weeks of increasing COVID-19 cases due to...
Governor Andy Beshear announces fall COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools as positivity rate nears 8%

Latest News

Lt. Chris Van Brackel with the Lexington Police Department confirmed to WKYT that a small plane...
Small plane crashes in Lexington
Credit: Morgan County Sheriff's Office
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office K9 receives donated body armor
WYMT Hot Weather
Two hot days ahead before a big weather maker rolls into the mountains
Floyd County School Supplies - 11:00 p.m.
Floyd County School Supplies - 11:00 p.m.
Alan Maimon discusses new book in Hazard - 11:00 p.m.
Alan Maimon discusses new book in Hazard - 11:00 p.m.