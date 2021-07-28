UK Men’s Basketball 2021-22 conference opponents announced

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WYMT) - The Southeastern Conference has announced the men’s basketball conference opponents for Kentucky for the 2021-22 season.

In addidtion to the annual home-and-away opponents Florida, Tennessee and Vanderbilt, the Wildcats will also play home-and-away series against Alabama and LSU.

Kentucky will also host Georgia, Mississippi State, Missouri and Ole Miss while hitting the road to play Arkansas, Auburn, South Carolina and Texas A&M.

Times, dates and network information will be announced at a later date.

HOME GAMES AWAY GAMES Alabama Alabama Florida Arkansas Georgia Auburn LSU Florida Mississippi State LSU Missouri South Carolina Ole Miss Tennessee Tennessee Texas A&M Vanderbilt Vanderbilt

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.