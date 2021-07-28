Advertisement

UK Men’s Basketball 2021-22 conference opponents announced

(Chet White | UK Athletics)
By John Lowe
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WYMT) - The Southeastern Conference has announced the men’s basketball conference opponents for Kentucky for the 2021-22 season.

In addidtion to the annual home-and-away opponents Florida, Tennessee and Vanderbilt, the Wildcats will also play home-and-away series against Alabama and LSU.

Kentucky will also host Georgia, Mississippi State, Missouri and Ole Miss while hitting the road to play Arkansas, Auburn, South Carolina and Texas A&M.

Times, dates and network information will be announced at a later date.

HOME GAMESAWAY GAMES
AlabamaAlabama
FloridaArkansas
GeorgiaAuburn
LSUFlorida
Mississippi StateLSU
MissouriSouth Carolina
Ole MissTennessee
TennesseeTexas A&M
VanderbiltVanderbilt

