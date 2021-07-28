Two hot days ahead before a big weather maker rolls into the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While we expect to see a calm Wednesday and most of Thursday, some changes are on the way as we get ready to wrap up July.

Today and Tonight

Fog in the morning, sun in the afternoon, climbing temperatures in the middle. Y’all know the drill. We’ve been living it for most of the summer. After the fog departs, temperatures will trend upward quickly, but I have backed off a little bit for highs the next couple of days due to the fact we did not get as hot as expected on Tuesday. I think most of us still get into the low 90s today, so you still need to take your heat precautions.

Tonight, our mostly clear skies continue. Most of us will drop into the mid to upper 60s for lows. Some could drop into the low 60s however.

Remember and follow these tips to keep you and your family safe on these hot summer days. (WYMT)

Extended Forecast

Thursday will be a half and half day. A cold front that could bring severe weather to the upper midwest will begin its trek toward our region. While I think we start the day off with some fog and some sunshine, the clouds will start to increase in the afternoon and evening hours. That could limit how warm we get, so I’m backing off to the low 90s instead of the mid-90s for highs.

As of this post, models are hinting at that front arriving in our area in the overnight hours. Since it will hit us after dark, that SHOULD knock most of the punch out of it, but don’t let your guard down. The northern part of the area, near the Mountain Parkway/Interstate 64 corridor is under a marginal risk for severe weather (1 out of 5) for Thursday evening. That risk moves a little further south for parts of the day on Friday, especially early.

Make sure you have some way to get weather warnings that will alert you while you sleep if something comes up.

The Storm Prediction Center has about half of the region under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather for late Thursday heading into early Friday. (WYMT)

After Friday morning, I think those showers and storms become more scattered for the weekend and temperatures will start a cooling trend as we wrap up July and start August on Sunday. Scattered chances will linger both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s both days.

