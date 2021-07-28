Advertisement

TBI issues endangered child alert for missing 15-year-old

Griffith has a known medical condition.
Missing boy
Missing boy(TBI)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for a missing 15-year-old boy out of Claiborne County. Keith Griffith was last seen wearing a blue or grey shirt and grey shorts in the Speedwell area, officials said.

Griffith is a white male with blue eyes and brown hair, officials said. He also has a known medical condition and is believed to be without medicine.

Those with information on Griffith’s location are asked to contact the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office at 423-626-1911 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

