Two taken to hospital after small plane crashes in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a plane crashed in Lexington.

The fire department tell us the crash happened around 8:20 Wednesday morning near the 4900 block of Athens Walnut Hill.

BREAKING: A small plane has crashed in Lexington near the 4900 block of Athens Walnut Hill. Two people were inside and are expected to be ok. The plane hit a power pole. Power is out. Federal agencies are on their way to investigate. We’ll have more details at noon on @WKYT. pic.twitter.com/2TpknuyQXY — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) July 28, 2021

A spokesperson for Blue Grass Airport confirms the plane departed the airport around 8 a.m.

We’re told two people were onboard the small two-seater aircraft. One person suffered minor injuries, the other is OK. Both were taken to an area hospital to get checked out.

The plane hit a power pole, so their is a power outage and KU is on scene.

“I woke up to all the power off around here, and the fire department and the police going over the hill. I went down there to go see, but can’t really get close enough to see anything,” said a person who lives in the area.

Athens Walnut Hill Pike between Old Richmond Rd and I-75:

Roadway possibly shutdown. Small plane crash reported. — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) July 28, 2021

The fire dept tells us there is no threat to public safety, but the road will be shut down for several hours as crews to clean up.

