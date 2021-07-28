Advertisement

Two taken to hospital after small plane crashes in Lexington

Lt. Chris Van Brackel with the Lexington Police Department confirmed to WKYT that a small plane with two seats crashed in the area of Athens Boonesboro Road.(Lexington Fire Dept.)
By WKYT News Staff and Chelsea Jones
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a plane crashed in Lexington.

The fire department tell us the crash happened around 8:20 Wednesday morning near the 4900 block of Athens Walnut Hill.

(Story continues below tweet)

A spokesperson for Blue Grass Airport confirms the plane departed the airport around 8 a.m.

We’re told two people were onboard the small two-seater aircraft. One person suffered minor injuries, the other is OK. Both were taken to an area hospital to get checked out.

The plane hit a power pole, so their is a power outage and KU is on scene.

“I woke up to all the power off around here, and the fire department and the police going over the hill. I went down there to go see, but can’t really get close enough to see anything,” said a person who lives in the area.

The fire dept tells us there is no threat to public safety, but the road will be shut down for several hours as crews to clean up.

