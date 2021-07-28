Advertisement

Sheriff’s office hits the stables for week two of Pike County day camp

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike County Sheriff’s Office just entered the second week of its first summer day camp.

With the boys ticking off the calendar earlier this month, the county’s girls took the reins for week two, beginning the day at the Hatfield and McCoy Stables in Pikeville.

“We had this camp two weeks ago for the boys and I think they had an awesome time,” said Deputy Aaron Thompson. “And this week it’s a girls time and we’ve had a lot of smiles.”

The camp, which ladies in the sheriff’s office decided to plan as a replacement for missing out on the Boys and Girls Ranch because of the pandemic, brings the kids out to enjoy some local activities.

“The girls in the office just wanted to get together and do something here for the local kids and, you know, that’s what we’re doing,” said Scott. “You know, we usually send them down to the Kentucky Boys and Girls Ranch. Last year they didn’t get to go because of the COVID. This year, they changed it- they shortened it. And you know, it’s a long bus ride from Pike County.”

Deputy Thompson said it is important to keep the kids interacting with the office because it shows the kids in the area that the men and women in uniforms can be trusted with the issues they may face.

“Most of the time when we do interact, they see us in a law enforcement capacity,” said Thompson. “To get to come up here today in this environment and interact with us and see that, you know, we’re people too.”

The camp includes a day of archery with Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, a day at the YMCA aquatics center, and other activities.

“With the school year these kids just endured, summer as well, it’s good that they can come up with us and enjoy a day like this,” said Thompson.

Scott said the event is only possible because of the local support of the businesses, organizations, and school district helping to make sure the kids are taken care of.

He hopes to continue the camp in the future.

