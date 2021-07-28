Advertisement

Second rescue in one day for Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team

An injured climber with a suspected ankle sprain needed to be carried out by the team to his car(Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SLADE Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday was a busy day for the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, WCSART, as they were called to their second call of the day to help an injured hiker Tuesday evening. The call was about a man who was injured with a suspected ankle fracture trying to climb at Muir Valley. Rescuers posted that the climber was trying to club a trad route at Hide Out when he lost hold and fell approximately 6 ft. to 8 ft. before hitting a rock shelf. The WCSART team assesses and treated the climbers injuries and carried him in a litter basket. The team then dropped off the climber at his car where his friends took him to Clark Regional Medical Center. WCSART posted on their Facebook page: “He was in good spirits and we wish him a speedy recovery. We would also like to thank his friends for assisting with the carryout.”

