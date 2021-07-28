Saint Joseph London limits visitation due to concerns about the Delta Variant

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) – As the number of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky begins to increase again, Saint Joseph London is following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and will be restricting visitation to help protect patients, employees, providers and visitors.

Starting Thursday, July 29, only one visitor per patient will be allowed during the day. Two designated visitors will be allowed in the women and baby unit. Additionally, no visitors are allowed in the emergency department unless requested by the health care provider.

The facility also continues to implement an earlier policy that anyone with a fever, cough, sore throat or other flu-like symptoms will not be permitted to visit. All patients and visitors will continue to be screened.

“Currently, the trajectory of COVID patient numbers, unfortunately, is going in the wrong direction,” said John Yanes, president, Saint Joseph London. “We’ve seen a steep increase in patients across Kentucky, much of it attributed to the Delta variant, which is far more contagious than other variants. While we recognize that these steps may be inconvenient, we are taking steps to keep our patients, visitors, employees and providers – and our community – safe.”

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Saint Joseph London has monitored the situation and implemented restrictions when needed.

“While the majority of new COVID patients have been unvaccinated, there have been a small number of breakthrough infections of vaccinated patients, although their cases have been milder,” said Yanes. “The vaccines we have available are the best protection against COVID. We strongly encourage everyone in our community to get accurate information, consult with your health care provider and get the vaccine.”

As of July 25, Kentucky has fully immunized 45.49% of the population; only 32% of eligible people in Laurel County have received the vaccine.

For more information on how to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, visit www.chisaintjosephhealth.org/novel-coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.