Advertisement

Report: Packers working on Randall Cobb trade

Randall Cobb
Randall Cobb(Sports Illustrated)
By Camille Gear
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - Green Bay is working on a trade to get former Kentucky Wildcat Randall Cobb, according to NFL Network. Cobb played eight seasons with the Packers.

Cobb’s current Houston Texan teammate, Brandin Cooks took to Twitter with his goodbye.

The Packers selected Cobb in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft. In his Green Bay career, Cobb had 5,524 receiving yards and 41 touchdowns.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the state has seen weeks of increasing COVID-19 cases due to...
Governor Andy Beshear announces fall COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools as positivity rate nears 8%
Johnathan Wagers
Man arrested in Knox Co. after leaving scene of car accident while under the influence, fleeing police
A truck drove into a home in the Combs area of Perry County Monday evening.
Truck drives into home in Combs
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky man facing multiple charges following chase after drug raid
Traffic Alert: Multi-car crash causing backups on US 23 in Pike County
Crews respond to multi-car crash on US 23 in Pike County

Latest News

Mary Carolynn Tucker, left, and Lucas Kozeniesky, of the United States, compete in the mixed...
Tucker wins Silver, Shaner 6th in Air Rifle Mixed Team
United States' artistic gymnastics women's team members, from left, Grace McCallum, Sunisa Lee,...
Biles may resume competition to defend all-around title
Jordan Anthony commits to UK.
Three-star wide receiver commits to Kentucky
Silver medalists Mary Tucker, left, and Lucas Kozeniesky, of the United States, celebrate after...
UK’s Mary Tucker wins silver medal at Tokyo Olympics