Report: Packers working on Randall Cobb trade

(WYMT) - Green Bay is working on a trade to get former Kentucky Wildcat Randall Cobb, according to NFL Network. Cobb played eight seasons with the Packers.

The #Packers indeed are working on a trade with the #Texans to bring WR Randall Cobb back to Green Bay. A reunion in the making with old friend Aaron Rodgers. https://t.co/3EfcARaJ1B — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 27, 2021

Hearing Rodgers coming back to GB hinging on trading for former teammate Randall Cobb . If Cobb is in Green Bay it looks like Rodgers will be too — trey wingo (@wingoz) July 26, 2021

Cobb’s current Houston Texan teammate, Brandin Cooks took to Twitter with his goodbye.

You meet people and they become family right away! @rcobb18 go back home and set it off 🏹 — Brandin Cooks (@brandincooks) July 27, 2021

The Packers selected Cobb in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft. In his Green Bay career, Cobb had 5,524 receiving yards and 41 touchdowns.

