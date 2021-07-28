Report: Packers working on Randall Cobb trade
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Green Bay is working on a trade to get former Kentucky Wildcat Randall Cobb, according to NFL Network. Cobb played eight seasons with the Packers.
Cobb’s current Houston Texan teammate, Brandin Cooks took to Twitter with his goodbye.
The Packers selected Cobb in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft. In his Green Bay career, Cobb had 5,524 receiving yards and 41 touchdowns.
