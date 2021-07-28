Police searching for man illegally driving dirt bike on bicycle trail

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Police in Prestonsburg are asking for help identifying a man who they say is recklessly pushing bicyclists out of his way on the Passage Rail Trail.

“Once confronted about it he actually rammed towards some bicyclists and sort of trying to scare them,” said Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton.

Stapleton says this is not the first time they have had trouble with the man riding his dirt bike on the trail at high speeds and cutting people off, but the other issues worked themselves out.

“This was a little bit different. It went back and forth three times, and we’ve got numerous witnesses so we’re going to take whatever action we need to do to try to alleviate this problem,” Stapleton said.

Motor vehicles are not allowed on the trail as declared by the grant used to pay for its completion.

“We’re not against ATVs, we’re not against motorcycles, but there’s a place for it,” Stapleton said.

Stapleton says he is worried for the elderly and children who could be seriously hurt while riding their bikes.

“We can’t have guys out there running wild, putting people in danger. They don’t understand the dangers that they can cause to some of these riders and stuff,” he said.

The police department is patrolling the area and following up on some tips. They have said when they identify him, they are going to petition for warrants, arrest him and put him in jail.

“It’s criminal offense. We get a name and stuff to go with it, it will be followed up on because what he did is 100% criminal. There’s no gray area in this,” Stapleton said.

Stapleton did say, for those complaining there is not spot to ride their ATVs, there are active efforts to put in ATV trails in Floyd County. They will connect to the trails in Knott County. He says it will just take time.

