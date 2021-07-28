Parents of Summer Wells attend juvenile court, new report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Candus Bly and Donald Wells, parents of missing 5-year-old Summer Wells, appeared in juvenile court for a hearing Tuesday afternoon, a report from WJHL says.

WJHL spoke with the parents at the courthouse where they spoke about the Department of Child Services taking custody of Summer Well’s three brothers.

Bly told WJHL that the boys have been in the custody of the DCS since late last week. Bly also told WJHL that she did not want to speak about why the boys were taken from the home. Bly said that Summer’s disappearance has nothing to do with the situation that led to the boys being taken from the home, according to the WJHL report.

Summer Wells was first reported missing on June 15. Officials tell WVLT News that the search and investigation are ongoing.

