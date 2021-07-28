Morgan County Sheriff’s Office K9 receives donated body armor

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Morgan County Sheriff’s Office K9, Molly, received a donation of body armor, which is a stab and bullet proof vest, from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Molly’s vest was embroidered with “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always,” a Facebook post said.



