Morgan County Sheriff’s Office K9 receives donated body armor
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Morgan County Sheriff’s Office K9, Molly, received a donation of body armor, which is a stab and bullet proof vest, from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
Molly’s vest was embroidered with “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always,” a Facebook post said.
