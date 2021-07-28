More hot days expected...before storms arrive

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hot weather continues to bake the mountains this afternoon and evening as temperatures soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s for high temperatures. More is on the way for tomorrow before a pattern flip brings cooler weather.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Another hot afternoon is set to turn into a warm evening. Any spotty storms or downpours that manage to pop up will fade away with the setting of the sun. We’ll be back to partly cloudy skies with only a bit of patchy fog to worry about. Lows will end up yet again around 70° or so as a few clouds begin to work in.

We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds to contend with for much of the day on Thursday. Clouds will slowly begin to filter in a bit more heading into the evening hours. Highs will once again be up around 95° or so, with heat indices not far from 100°. Just make sure you’re taking your heat precautions!

Overnight, we’ll be keeping an eye on a cluster of storms that gets going up near Chicagoland. That could eventually find its way down this way along a front Thursday night and into early Friday. Outside of storms, we stay muggy, with lows near 70°.

Into the Weekend and Beyond

Showers and storms will likely be ongoing through parts of the area for the early part of Friday as our front continues to work through the area. That will help highs stay around our mid-80s average for Friday. Average highs continue with spotty storm chances into the weekend and beginning of next week.

