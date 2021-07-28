Advertisement

Man dies in logging accident

Logging accident reported in Boyd County, Kentucky
Logging accident reported in Boyd County, Kentucky(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man has died in a logging accident, according to the coroner.

It happened in the East Fork area Wednesday morning along State Route 3.

A company was doing a logging project when it happened and called 911.

When crews arrived, the victim was already dead.

The family has been contacted, but the name of the victim has not been released.

