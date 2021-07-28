Lexington allergist describes differences between COVID-19 and allergy symptoms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As far as the pandemic goes, we are not yet out of the woods, and with the delta variant increasing across Kentucky it’s important to note when you are experiencing COVID symptoms or those of allergies. The most important way to distinguish between the two are the symptoms.

“If a person is having fevers, chills, you’re not going to see any fevers in allergies so that’s certainly more concerning for infection,” Dr. Rajiv Arora said. “Obviously COVID being high on the list of possibilities. Other things like muscle aches, body aches, new onset loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, those are going to be more concerning for COVID.”

July into late August is actually the best time for allergy sufferers, as most of the frequent pollinators are quiet, making it easier to distinguish if you have COVID.

“Because obviously pollen in Kentucky, that is kind of a big deal right now there’s not really any pollen out, we’re kind of between the seasons and so we expect to see the weed pollen start in the middle of August,” Dr. Arora said. “So if you’re an allergy sufferer but having symptoms now, you look and there is not a whole lot of pollen out you got to think more about COVID.”

If you think you have COVID-19 over allergies it’s important to know your options.

“And that actually brings up a good point, if you’re not sure, get tested,” Dr. Arora said.

Physicians say the best way to prevent yourself from contacting the virus is to get vaccinated, and if you are concerned your symptoms are more than allergies to get tested to be safe.

