Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam calls
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Lawerence County Sheriff’s officials are trying to help community members with some tips on how to prevent being scammed by scam callers.
Deputies recommend that if you think you were scammed to contact the Federal Trade Commission at https://www.ftc.gov/ or the Attorney General’s Office https://ag.ky.gov/Pages/default.aspx
Deputies shared on their Facebook page about seeing an increase in calls regarding scams, several of those scams that are circulating include:
Identity Theft Scam
Sweepstakes Scam
Threat of Arrest/Warrant Scam
Romance Scam
Grandparent Scam
Online Purchase Scam
Employment/Work from Home Scam
Business Impersonation Scam
Small Business Association Loan Scam
Unemployment Insurance Fraud
Technical Support Scam
