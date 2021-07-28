Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam calls

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Lawerence County Sheriff’s officials are trying to help community members with some tips on how to prevent being scammed by scam callers.

Lawrence County Sheriff's Office share tips on how to avoid a scam call after seeing an increase within community (Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies recommend that if you think you were scammed to contact the Federal Trade Commission at https://www.ftc.gov/ or the Attorney General’s Office https://ag.ky.gov/Pages/default.aspx

Deputies shared on their Facebook page about seeing an increase in calls regarding scams, several of those scams that are circulating include:

Identity Theft Scam

Sweepstakes Scam

Threat of Arrest/Warrant Scam

Romance Scam

Grandparent Scam

Online Purchase Scam

Employment/Work from Home Scam

Business Impersonation Scam

Small Business Association Loan Scam

Unemployment Insurance Fraud

Technical Support Scam

