Knox Central names interim head football coach

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox Central Panthers will enter the 2021 football season with a new man at the helm.

According to a press release from Knox County Public Schools, Panthers assistant coach Travis McDaniel has been named interim head coach for this season.

McDaniel replaces Fred Hoskins, who accepted the role as principal at Knox County Middle School. Hoskins went 26-19 in his four seasons coaching the Panthers, including a state semifinal run in 2018.

“Although we aren’t completely new to Knox Central, the opportunity to be your head football coach is something that I consider to be an honor and I am excited to build onto your tradition,” said McDaniel.

The Panthers start their season on Aug. 20 at Clay County.

