Gov. Beshear announces more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 12 red counties now in the mountains

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s positivity rate continues to climb as Governor Beshear announces more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases again on Wednesday.

Specifically, the governor announced 1,593 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total case number to 479,431.

343 of Wednesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 571 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 185 in the ICU. 83 patients remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate climbed to 8.29%, making it the the 32nd consecutive day with an increase in the positivity rate.

Gov. Beshear also announced two deaths Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,325.

2,286,288 Kentuckians have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 7,156,512 tests have been administered thus far.

As of Wednesday, 36 of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including 12 in the mountains: Bell, Clay, Floyd, Jackson, Knott, Knox, Leslie, Laurel, Letcher, Perry, Pulaski, and Whitley. The top five counties in the state with the highest incidence rates are all in Eastern Kentucky, with Clay County leading the state with an incidence rate of 82.6 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

